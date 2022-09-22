Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($61.22) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAH3. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($85.71) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ETR:PAH3 opened at €72.00 ($73.47) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €69.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €73.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €59.06 ($60.27) and a fifty-two week high of €97.66 ($99.65). The company has a quick ratio of 18.33, a current ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

