Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €83.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) has been given a €83.00 ($84.69) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NDA. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Aurubis Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NDA stock opened at €56.14 ($57.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €64.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.31. Aurubis has a one year low of €56.56 ($57.71) and a one year high of €116.85 ($119.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

