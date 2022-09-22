Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates “€99.00” Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KRN. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($131.63) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Krones Price Performance

Shares of KRN opened at €88.95 ($90.77) on Monday. Krones has a twelve month low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a twelve month high of €99.60 ($101.63). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

