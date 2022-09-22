Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €196.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €170.50 ($173.98) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 1 year high of €175.90 ($179.49). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €168.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €162.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

