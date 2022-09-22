Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €400.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €400.00 ($408.16) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 152.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HYQ. Warburg Research set a €447.00 ($456.12) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €205.00 ($209.18) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hypoport Stock Performance

Shares of HYQ opened at €158.50 ($161.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €201.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €253.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.09 million and a PE ratio of 27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71. Hypoport has a 52-week low of €168.00 ($171.43) and a 52-week high of €601.50 ($613.78).

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

