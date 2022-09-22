Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €32.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

KGX stock opened at €20.71 ($21.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €40.04 and a 200-day moving average of €48.11. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($83.49).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

