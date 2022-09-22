Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €44.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €30.01 ($30.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.89. Covestro has a 12-month low of €28.74 ($29.33) and a 12-month high of €60.24 ($61.47). The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

