Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €71.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been given a €71.00 ($72.45) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Scout24 Stock Up 4.0 %

G24 stock opened at €56.82 ($57.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 1-year high of €66.16 ($67.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.62.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

