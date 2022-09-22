Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €70.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($71.43) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HEN3. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €61.66 ($62.92) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €63.41 and a 200-day moving average of €62.14. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($132.30).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.