Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €67.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been given a €67.30 ($68.67) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on G24. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €56.82 ($57.98) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 12-month high of €66.16 ($67.51). The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.62.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.