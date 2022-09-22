Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXTR. Westpark Capital began coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EXTR opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,461,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $127,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,166.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,461,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,054 shares of company stock worth $1,645,710. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

