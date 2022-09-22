Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGEN. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen Price Performance

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. Compugen has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $77.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Compugen in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Compugen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.