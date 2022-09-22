Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 22.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 287,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 53,598 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 42,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

