Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

LITE stock opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.10. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 33,392 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,139.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

