Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

RPD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

RPD opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.09. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7 has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 15,300.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

