Juniper Networks, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Juniper Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the network equipment provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after buying an additional 463,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,150,000 after purchasing an additional 432,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,984,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,509,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $702,313 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

