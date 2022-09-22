HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Tom Rusin Sells 33 Shares

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider Tom Rusin sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($14.35), for a total value of £392.04 ($473.71).

Tom Rusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Tom Rusin sold 11,815 shares of HomeServe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($14.13), for a total value of £138,117.35 ($166,889.02).

HomeServe Trading Down 0.1 %

LON HSV opened at GBX 1,188 ($14.35) on Thursday. HomeServe plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 578.33 ($6.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,192 ($14.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,182.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,055.53. The stock has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,046.15.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

