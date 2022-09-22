HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Tom Rusin Sells 33 Shares

HomeServe plc (LON:HSVGet Rating) insider Tom Rusin sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($14.35), for a total value of £392.04 ($473.71).

Tom Rusin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 27th, Tom Rusin sold 11,815 shares of HomeServe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($14.13), for a total value of £138,117.35 ($166,889.02).

HomeServe Trading Down 0.1 %

LON HSV opened at GBX 1,188 ($14.35) on Thursday. HomeServe plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 578.33 ($6.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,192 ($14.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,182.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,055.53. The stock has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,046.15.

HomeServe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

