Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, September 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.20.

Shares of K stock opened at C$4.76 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.92 and a 12-month high of C$8.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total value of C$43,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$180,248.88. In other news, Director Glenn Antony Ives purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$87,052.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$304,684.80. Also, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at C$180,248.88. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $81,240 over the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

