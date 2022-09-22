Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Larimar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 19th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Larimar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.21) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

LRMR has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Lifesci Capital raised Larimar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $61.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.95. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 43,713 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 188,764 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 883,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Larimar Therapeutics

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 317,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 507,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,908.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Larimar Therapeutics news, CFO Michael Celano bought 31,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 317,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 507,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,908.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 666,666 shares of company stock worth $2,099,998. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.