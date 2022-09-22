Rail Vision Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 27th (NASDAQ:RVSN)

Rail Vision’s (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 27th. Rail Vision had issued 3,787,241 shares in its IPO on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $15,641,305 based on an initial share price of $4.13. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Rail Vision Price Performance

RVSN stock opened at 0.79 on Thursday. Rail Vision has a fifty-two week low of 0.72 and a fifty-two week high of 3.14.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

