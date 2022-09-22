KeyCorp Comments on KBR, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KBR in a research report issued on Sunday, September 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KBR Stock Down 1.1 %

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KBR. Citigroup lowered their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. KBR has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,279.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 4.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.