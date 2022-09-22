Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, October 4th

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $68.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 25.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 36,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after buying an additional 461,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

