The Charles Schwab Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SCHW. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.