Equities Analysts Set Expectations for HEICO Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for HEICO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HEI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HEICO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.14.

HEICO stock opened at $150.44 on Tuesday. HEICO has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $165.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

