ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Graham Cooley Buys 22,526 Shares of Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Graham Cooley bought 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £25,003.86 ($30,212.49).

Graham Cooley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Graham Cooley acquired 133 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £150.29 ($181.60).

On Monday, August 15th, Graham Cooley purchased 61 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £149.45 ($180.58).

ITM Power Stock Performance

Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 113.20 ($1.37) on Thursday. ITM Power Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 105.25 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 527.50 ($6.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 8.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 190.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 259.26. The company has a market capitalization of £694.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ITM Power

Several analysts have weighed in on ITM shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 461.38 ($5.57).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

