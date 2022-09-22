FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FMC in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.44 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

FMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

FMC stock opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.30. FMC has a one year low of $87.42 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in FMC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in FMC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

