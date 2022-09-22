Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S in a research report issued on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Bavarian Nordic A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.
Separately, Cowen raised Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.
