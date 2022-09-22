Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for CNO Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after buying an additional 1,167,962 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 854,074 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $15,315,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 693,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 502,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,091,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,699,000 after purchasing an additional 451,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

