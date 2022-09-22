A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of A10 Networks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 19th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for A10 Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for A10 Networks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $987.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $33,443.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,184.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,085 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $33,443.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,184.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,297. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

