Rite Aid (RAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 50.63%. On average, analysts expect Rite Aid to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rite Aid Stock Up 1.1 %

RAD stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $421.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rite Aid

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 80,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 446,842 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 475,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 147,929 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on RAD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

