Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Lifted by Analyst

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for American Assets Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Assets Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 191.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Assets Trust

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,610,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,357,049.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,610,784 shares in the company, valued at $194,357,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $597,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,717,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,651,247.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 259,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,386,977. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 207.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 117.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

