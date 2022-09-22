Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report issued on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.59). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peloton Interactive’s current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $9.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.73.

PTON opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,503 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $143,575,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,380 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

