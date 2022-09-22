Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$8.08 and a 52 week high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$89.96 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

