Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €12.60 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) received a €12.60 ($12.86) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.29) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays set a €16.80 ($17.14) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

FRA GYC opened at €10.59 ($10.81) on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($16.95) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($20.55). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.22.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

