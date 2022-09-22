Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $30.51.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Anthony Martins purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $426,297.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Further Reading

