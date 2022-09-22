Netflix, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $9.87 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.86. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.04 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.67.

Netflix stock opened at $236.87 on Wednesday. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.47. The company has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas lifted its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

