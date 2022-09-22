Brokers Set Expectations for YETI Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for YETI in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for YETI’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

YETI Trading Down 0.8 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on YETI to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NYSE YETI opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. YETI has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of YETI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after buying an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in YETI by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 289,335 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in YETI by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in YETI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,555,000 after purchasing an additional 181,063 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.