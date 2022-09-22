NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for NanoXplore in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 20th. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Shares of NanoXplore stock opened at C$3.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$564.61 million and a PE ratio of -31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87. NanoXplore has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$9.03.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

