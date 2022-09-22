Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst B. Das now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $4.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.92. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.62 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $176.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after buying an additional 53,181 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

