Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYFGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHVYF opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYFGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. The company operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, nuclear power generation, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants, as well as fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

