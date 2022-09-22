Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Up 4.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $163.59 and last traded at $163.21. 8,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 370,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.67.

Specifically, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 22,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 368,843 shares of company stock valued at $57,662,959. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Medpace Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.3% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 15.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 23.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

