Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $19.43. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 15,409 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $254,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,565.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Patrick Mcgough bought 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $427,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,943.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $254,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,565.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 142,800 shares of company stock worth $2,574,208 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

