HP (NYSE:HPQ) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $30.00. The stock traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 67557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.
Insider Activity at HP
In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of HP
HP Trading Down 1.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59.
HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.
HP Company Profile
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
See Also
