HP (NYSE:HPQ) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $30.00. The stock traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 67557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

HP Trading Down 1.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in HP by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in HP by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

