Wayfair (NYSE:W) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Specifically, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $209,604.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,787.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $209,604.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,787.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,199 shares of company stock worth $993,625. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.87.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Wayfair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

