Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 8% After Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.09. Approximately 242,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,158,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

Specifically, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,458,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,868,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,458,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,868,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,082,040.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,151 shares of company stock worth $12,352,116. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Sunrun Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.04 million. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,554,000 after acquiring an additional 55,863 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Sunrun by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,059,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,259,000 after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sunrun by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,902,000 after acquiring an additional 244,354 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

