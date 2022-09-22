ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from SEK 260 to SEK 250. The stock traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 703525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 280 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 261 to SEK 267 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

