DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Stock Price Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $37.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. DigitalBridge Group traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 22,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,105,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.
Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalBridge Group
In other DigitalBridge Group news, COO Liam Stewart bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,031.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DigitalBridge Group news, CFO Jacky Wu bought 9,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,047,130.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Liam Stewart bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,031.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 44,457 shares of company stock valued at $587,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group
DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
About DigitalBridge Group
DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)
