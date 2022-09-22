DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Stock Price Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $37.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. DigitalBridge Group traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 22,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,105,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalBridge Group

In other DigitalBridge Group news, COO Liam Stewart bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,031.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DigitalBridge Group news, CFO Jacky Wu bought 9,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,047,130.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Liam Stewart bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,031.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 44,457 shares of company stock valued at $587,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 104,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,616,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after buying an additional 270,780 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 113,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,047,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 237,709 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

Further Reading

