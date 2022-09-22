KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $24.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 14,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 625,285 shares.The stock last traded at $22.06 and had previously closed at $22.17.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KNBE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $200,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $200,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,897,155.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,667,266 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KnowBe4

KnowBe4 Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.29, a PEG ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Stories

