Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $15.33, but opened at $15.69. Truist Financial now has a $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 181,667 shares traded.

NCLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.