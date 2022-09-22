Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $322.00 to $306.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Essex Property Trust traded as low as $249.61 and last traded at $252.24, with a volume of 2380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $257.52.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESS. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.18.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.90%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.